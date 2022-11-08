Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$37.78 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$60.17 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3055.2% to $9.15 million from $0.29 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$37.78 Mln. vs. -$60.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.15 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $9.15 Mln vs. $0.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.