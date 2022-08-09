Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$108.50 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$82.14 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 188.9% to $0.78 million from $0.27 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

