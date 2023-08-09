Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$35.53 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$108.50 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 70.5% to $0.23 million from $0.78 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$35.53 Mln. vs. -$108.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.13 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $0.23 Mln vs. $0.78 Mln last year.

