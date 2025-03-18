Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $19.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $25.0 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 46.3% to $0.117 million from $0.218 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

