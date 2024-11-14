Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$25.17 million, or -$0.89 per share. This compares with -$33.93 million, or -$1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$25.17 Mln. vs. -$33.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.89 vs. -$1.52 last year.

