Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$32.24 million, or -$1.19 per share. This compares with -$35.53 million, or -$1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 55.6% to $0.100 million from $0.225 million last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$32.24 Mln. vs. -$35.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.19 vs. -$1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.100 Mln vs. $0.225 Mln last year.

