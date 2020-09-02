Inovio Pharmaceuticals Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.48, changing hands as low as $10.01 per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INO's low point in its 52 week range is $1.915 per share, with $33.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.43.

