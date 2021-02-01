Inovio Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INO

In trading on Monday, shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: INO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.87, changing hands as high as $16.48 per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are currently trading up about 24.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.14 per share, with $33.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.13.

