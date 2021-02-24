Inovio Pharma, Qiagen To Develop Next Gen Sequencing Companion Diagnostic For VGX-3100

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) announced Wednesday their collaboration to develop next generation sequencing or NGS companion diagnostic for Inovio's VGX-3100 for advanced cervical dysplasia.

The companies are extending their partnership for the development of liquid biopsy-based companion diagnostic products based on NGS technology to complement INOVIO's therapies.

The initial project in this expanded collaboration focuses on the co-development of a diagnostic test that identifies women who are most likely to benefit from clinical use of VGX-3100, INOVIO's immunotherapy to treat advanced cervical dysplasia associated with the human papillomavirus or HPV.

VGX-3100 is INOVIO's late-stage DNA immunotherapy candidate. It is currently in two Phase 3 trials (REVEAL 1 and REVEAL 2), with the potential to become the first non-surgical treatment for advanced pre-cancerous cervical lesions associated with the virus (HPV-16 and HPV-18).

QIAGEN's bioinformatic expertise will further increase the predictive power of INOVIO's preliminary biomarker signature - and the assay will now be developed for use on the Illumina NextSeq 550Dx platform, the first development based on a partnership QIAGEN and Illumina signed in October 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.