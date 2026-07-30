INOVIO Pharma Prices $20 Mln Public Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Shares Plunge

(RTTNews) - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) announced the pricing of 21.05 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 42.10 million shares at an exercise price of $1.10 per share of common stock.

The securities are being offered at a combined public offering price of $0.95 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant to purchase two shares of common stock.

The gross proceeds, assuming no exercise of accompanying warrants, are expected to be approximately $20 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 31, 2026.

In addition, NOVIO also has granted the underwriter an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to 3.16 million additional shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 6.32 million additional shares of its common stock or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof at the public offering price.

Piper Sandler is acting as sole manager for the offering.

INOVIO focuses on developing DNA medicines for HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases

INO has traded between $0.56 and $2.98 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $1.04.

INO is currently plunging 38.22% to $0.64.

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