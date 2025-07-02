INOVIO Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering

(RTTNews) - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase its common stock in lieu thereof) and in either case, accompanying Series A warrants and Series B warrants to purchase shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase its common stock in lieu thereof), in an underwritten public offering.

INOVIO said it plans to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or accompanying Series A and Series B warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an amount up to 15% of the securities offered in the public offering under the same terms and conditions.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

