Markets
INO

INOVIO Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering

July 02, 2025 — 10:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase its common stock in lieu thereof) and in either case, accompanying Series A warrants and Series B warrants to purchase shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase its common stock in lieu thereof), in an underwritten public offering.

INOVIO said it plans to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or accompanying Series A and Series B warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an amount up to 15% of the securities offered in the public offering under the same terms and conditions.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.