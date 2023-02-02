Markets
INOVIO Pharma Announces Positive Results From Phase 1b Clinical Trial Evaluating INO-4201

February 02, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) announced Thursday positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating INO-4201, a DNA vaccine candidate, as a booster in healthy adult participants who previously received a single injection of Ervebo.

In the trial, INO-4201 was well-tolerated and boosted humoral responses in 100% (36 of 36) of treated participants.

INO-4201 was evaluated in a 46-participant randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial (NCT04906629) to assess its safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity in healthy adult participants who previously received a single injection of Ervebo, a vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The participants were dosed with 1 mg of INO-4201 injected intradermally followed by electroporation using our investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA. The trial was designed to test whether INO-4201 can be used as a booster in healthy participants previously vaccinated with Ervebo.

