Inovio Pharma: FDA Authorizes INO-3107 Clinical Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) said the U.S. FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug application to evaluate its DNA medicine INO-3107 in a Phase 1/2 trial for treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis. The open-label, multicenter phase 1/2 trial will enroll approximately 63 subjects in the U.S. and will evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of INO-3107.

In addition to initiating the efficacy trial, the company also plans to attain Orphan Disease designation with the FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development.

