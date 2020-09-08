Markets
INOVIO Partners With Thermo Fisher For Manufacture Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) announced that Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed a letter of intent to manufacture INOVIO's DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. Thermo Fisher plans to manufacture INO-4800 drug substance as well as perform fill and finish of INO-4800 drug product at its commercial facilities in the US. At peak capacity, Thermo Fisher projects that it could produce at least 100 million doses of INO-4800 annually.

INOVIO is conducting a phase 1 clinical trial of INO-4800 in the U.S. and has submitted the full trial results for the first 40 subjects for publication in a peer-reviewed journal. The company plans to initiate its phase 2/3 COVID-19 vaccine trials in September.

