INOVIO Partners With IVI And KNIH To Test INO-4800 In South Korea - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has granted $6.9 million funding to INOVIO (INO) to work with the International Vaccine Institute and the Korea National Institute of Health for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INOVIO's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in South Korea.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations is a partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil society organizations, to develop vaccines. It has initiated 8 partnerships to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the International Vaccine Institute is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization. IVI has 35 signatory countries.

Joseph Kim, INOVIO's CEO, said: "Our DNA vaccine platform was one of the first technologies to receive support from CEPI to accelerate a COVID-19 vaccine, and IVI conducting safety and efficacy trials in South Korea is a crucial step forward in evaluating this vaccine."

