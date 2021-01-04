US Markets
INO

Inovio partners with Advaccine to make and sell COVID-19 vaccine in China

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

China's Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd will manufacture and sell Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country, the companies said on Monday.

Updates with details on deal, Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine trials

Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd will manufacture and sell Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's INO.O COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country, the companies said on Monday.

Advaccine will have the exclusive right to Inovio's vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in China. The vaccine is currently being tested in two mid-to-late stage trials, one in China and the other in the United States.

Inovio will receive an upfront payment of $3 million and an aggregate of $108 million upon the achievement of specified development and sales-based milestones. It will also be entitled to receive sales royalty.

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put the phase 3 portion of the U.S. trial on hold, as it sought more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject INO-4800 into skin cells.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular