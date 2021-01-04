US Markets
INO

Inovio partners with Advaccine to commercialize COVID-19 vaccine in China

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has partnered with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to manufacture and commercialize its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China, the companies said on Monday.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O has partnered with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to manufacture and commercialize its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China, the companies said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Advaccine will have the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize Inovio's vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in the country.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

    In The Money: Bullish and Bearish

    All three indexes are hitting all-time highs, but investors are wondering: what does 2021 have in store? Dan looks ahead to the new year and shares two trade ideas: one bearish on a shipping giant, and the other bullish on a healthcare sector fund.

    1 hour ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular