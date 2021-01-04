Inovio partners with Advaccine to commercialize COVID-19 vaccine in China

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O has partnered with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd to manufacture and commercialize its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in China, the companies said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Advaccine will have the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize Inovio's vaccine candidate, INO-4800, in the country.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

