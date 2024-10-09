Inovio (INO) Surges 6.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) shares soared 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $5.69. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 16.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock price rally can be attributed to positive investor mindset regarding the potential of Inovio’s novel pipeline of DNA medicine candidates being developed for HPV-related diseases, immune-oncology and infectious diseases, across various stages of clinical development. The company’s lead candidate is INO-3107, which is currently undergoing late-stage development for treating recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $0.1 million, down 74.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Inovio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Inovio is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Insmed (INSM), finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $71.37. INSM has returned -1.8% over the past month.

Insmed's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.8% over the past month to -$1.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -7.3%. Insmed currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

