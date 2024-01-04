News & Insights

INOVIO Enters Clinical Collaboration And Supply Agreement With Coherus BioSciences

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) announced a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) to evaluate the combination of INO-3112 and LOQTORZI as a potential treatment for patients with locoregionally advanced, high-risk, HPV16/18 positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer commonly known as throat cancer. Coherus will provide LOQTORZI for a Phase 3 clinical trial to be conducted by INOVIO.

"We are delighted to be partnering with INOVIO on the development of the toripalimab/INO-3112 combination in HPV-related OPSCC, a tumor type that is synergistic to the current toripalimab indication in R/P NPC," said Rosh Dias, Chief Medical Officer at Coherus.

