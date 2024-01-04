INOVIO Enters Clinical Collaboration And Supply Agreement With Coherus BioSciences

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) announced a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) to evaluate the combination of INO-3112 and LOQTORZI as a potential treatment for patients with locoregionally advanced, high-risk, HPV16/18 positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer commonly known as throat cancer. Coherus will provide LOQTORZI for a Phase 3 clinical trial to be conducted by INOVIO.

"We are delighted to be partnering with INOVIO on the development of the toripalimab/INO-3112 combination in HPV-related OPSCC, a tumor type that is synergistic to the current toripalimab indication in R/P NPC," said Rosh Dias, Chief Medical Officer at Coherus.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.