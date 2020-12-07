INOVIO Doses First Subject In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Markets
(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) has dosed its first subject in a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating DNA medicine INO-4800, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as part of phase 2/3 clinical trial, called INNOVATE. The phase 2 segment of the trial will enroll approximately 400 participants who are 18 years or older at up to 17 U.S. sites. The DoD has agreed to provide funding for both the phase 2 and Phase 3 segments of INNOVATE.

Joseph Kim, INOVIO's CEO said, "We're pleased to move into the Phase 2 segment of our 2/3 trial on the pathway to establish our DNA technology as an integral component of the pandemic response given its potential for an outstanding safety profile and its demonstrable thermostability."

