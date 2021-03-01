US Markets
INO

Inovio developing vaccines to target coronavirus variants

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

U.S. drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it was developing next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates that could be tailored to the known and potentially the unknown SARS-CoV-2 variants.

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O said on Monday it was developing next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates that could be tailored to the known and potentially the unknown SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Inovio began developing a COVID-19 vaccine last year, but is running behind rivals who have already introduced vaccines in the United States. A late-stage U.S. study of Inovio's vaccine candidate is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More