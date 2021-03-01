Inovio developing vaccines to target coronavirus variants

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O said on Monday it was developing next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates that could be tailored to the known and potentially the unknown SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Inovio began developing a COVID-19 vaccine last year, but is running behind rivals who have already introduced vaccines in the United States. A late-stage U.S. study of Inovio's vaccine candidate is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.