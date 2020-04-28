INOVIO Completes Enrollment In Phase 1 Trial For COVID-19 DNA Vaccine

(RTTNews) - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) said its phase 1 U.S. clinical trial for COVID-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800 is fully enrolled with all 40 healthy volunteers receiving their first dose. The company expects interim immune responses and safety results from the clinical trial in late June.

INO-4800 is the company's DNA vaccine candidate created to protect against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. INO-4800 was rapidly designed using INOVIO's DNA medicine platform after the publication of the genetic sequence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.