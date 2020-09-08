Inovio bolsters COVID-19 vaccine supply with Thermo Fisher deal

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O said on Tuesday that Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N would manufacture its experimental coronavirus vaccine to boost the supply of the vaccine.

The U.S-based drug developer said it plans to have 100 million doses of its vaccine in 2021 through its third-party manufacturers.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

