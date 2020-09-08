INO

Inovio bolsters COVID-19 vaccine supply with Thermo Fisher deal

Manas Mishra Reuters
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture its experimental coronavirus vaccine to boost the supply of the vaccine.

The U.S-based drug developer said it plans to have 100 million doses of its vaccine in 2021 through its third-party manufacturers.

