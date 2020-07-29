INOVIO Announces FDA's Orphan Drug Designation For INO-3107 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) said the FDA granted orphan drug designation for INO-3107, the company's DNA medicine being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 trial for treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

The open-label, multicenter INO-3107 Phase 1/2 trial is currently open to enrollment to recruit 63 subjects in the U.S. and will evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of INO-3107 in subjects with HPV 6 and/or 11-associated recurrent respiratory papillomatosis who have required at least two surgical interventions per year for the past three years for the removal of associated papilloma.

