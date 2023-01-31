INOVIO Announces 11% Headcount Reduction

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) announced a strategic reorganization, which is expected to provide annual savings of approximately $4.3 million and includes an 11% reduction of full-time employees. The company expects to incur a one-time restructuring charge of approximately $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

INOVIO stated that data readouts for its Phase 3 REVEAL2 trial for VGX-3100 and the second cohort from the Phase 1/2 trial for INO-3107 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.