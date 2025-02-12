News & Insights

INOVIO Advances INO-3107 Into BLA Submission After Positive Phase 1/2 Trial Results For RRP

February 12, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals (INO), a biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced positive data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of INO-3107, a potential treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis or RRP.

The data, published in Nature Communications, showed that INO-3107 successfully induced new T cell populations that targeted airway and papilloma tissue, leading to a reduction in the need for surgeries.

In the trial, 81 percent of patients experienced a decrease in surgical interventions, with 28 percent of patients requiring no surgeries at all post-treatment.

These results highlight the potential of INO-3107 to provide a significant therapeutic option for RRP patients, who often undergo numerous surgeries due to the recurring growth of papillomas.

Based on these encouraging results, INOVIO plans to submit a biologics license application or BLA for INO-3107 in mid-2025, marking potential progress for the approval of the first DNA medicine for RRP.

The company remains optimistic about INO-3107's ability to transform the treatment paradigm for RRP and reduce the surgical burden for patients.

RTTNews
