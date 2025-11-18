Inotiv Reveals Preliminary Q4 And FY2025 Revenue, Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) jumped more than 23% in overnight trading after the company released preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2025.

The Indiana-based contract research organization, known for its nonclinical drug discovery and development services, expects Q4, 2025 revenue in the range of $137.5 million to $138.5 million, compared to $130.4 million in the prior year's fourth quarter - an increase of roughly 6% year-over-year.

For the full fiscal year 2025, revenue is anticipated between $512.5 million and $513.5 million, slightly above the $490.7 million reported in fiscal 2024, reflecting 4.5% annual growth.

The company highlighted strong momentum in its Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) services, which grew 60% year-over-year in Q4.

Inotiv also reported a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.08x for Q4 and 1.05x for FY2025, with backlog reaching $138 million at the end of September 2025.

CEO Robert Leasure Jr. noted that the company continues to execute on the financial goals outlined during its May investor day, pointing to sequential growth in contract awards and improved revenue visibility.

Inotiv is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on November 18, 2025, where management is expected to provide further updates.

Final audited results for Q4 and FY2025 will be reported in early December.

NOTV has traded in the range of $0.65 to $6.48 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.68, down 33.20%, but rose in overnight trading to $0.84, up 23.53%.

