Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) insiders have profited after buying stock worth US$608k last year, current gains stand at US$1.1m

Insiders who bought Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 6.1% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$608k is now worth US$1.7m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inotiv

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Operating Officer John Beattie for US$116k worth of shares, at about US$14.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$51.57), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Inotiv insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$18.77. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NOTV Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Does Inotiv Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Inotiv insiders own 32% of the company, worth about US$402m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Inotiv Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Inotiv shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Inotiv insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Inotiv (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

