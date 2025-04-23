Inotiv, Inc. to Release Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Inotiv, Inc. announces Q2 2025 financial results release and conference call details for investors on May 7, 2025.

Inotiv, Inc., a contract research organization based in West Lafayette, Indiana, will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ending March 31, 2025, on May 7, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, which can be accessed via phone or webcast. Inotiv specializes in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce costs associated with bringing new drugs and medical devices to market. The release also highlights potential risks and uncertainties impacting the company’s operations and financial condition, including regulatory compliance and market demand. Further information about the company is available on its website.

The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The ability to host a live webcast for theearnings callencourages wider participation from stakeholders, promoting accessibility and communication.

Inotiv emphasizes its role as a leading contract research organization, showcasing its commitment to improving drug discovery and development efficiency, which may enhance its market position.

The mention of a focus on building a healthier and safer world aligns with positive corporate social responsibility values, potentially attracting like-minded investors and partners.

The press release acknowledges ongoing risks and uncertainties related to "non-human primate matters," which may indicate potential ethical or legal challenges that could impact the company's operations and reputation.

It references compliance with "Resolution and Plea Agreements with the DOJ," suggesting previous legal issues that may still affect the company's credibility and future business prospects.

The mention of risks related to "claims and litigation against or involving the Company" implies ongoing or potential legal battles that could drain resources and distract from business operations.

When will Inotiv announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter results?

Inotiv will announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on May 7, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Inotiv conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-245-3047 (Domestic) or 1-203-518-9765 (International).

What time is the Inotiv conference call?

The conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2025.

Where can I find the live webcast for the Inotiv call?

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors section on Inotiv's website.

Will there be a replay of the Inotiv conference call?

Yes, an online replay will be available in the Investors section of Inotiv's website after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NOTV Insider Trading Activity

$NOTV insiders have traded $NOTV stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LANDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 123,529 shares for an estimated $513,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT JR. LEASURE (President and CEO) sold 73,617 shares for an estimated $281,135

JOHN GREGORY BEATTIE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $142,500

MICHAEL J HARRINGTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $39,822

NIGEL BROWN purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $31,950

BETH TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,424 shares for an estimated $26,677 .

. JOHN E SAGARTZ (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,231 shares for an estimated $17,795 .

. MARY THERESA COELHO sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $12,915

JEFFREY ARTHUR KRUPP (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $11,096 .

. JEFFREY BRENNAN FREEMAN (VP-Finance & Corp. Controller) sold 1,339 shares for an estimated $5,416

$NOTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $NOTV stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOTV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, or “Inotiv”),



a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.





Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:







1-800-245-3047 (Domestic)



1-203-518-9765 (International)



INOTIV (Conference ID)















The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of the Company’s web site and directly via the following link:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1712184&tp_key=c93d44f12f







For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investors section of Inotiv’s web site at:



https://ir.inotiv.com/overview/default.aspx



.







Inotiv, Inc.



is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing non-clinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs and medical devices to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here:



https://www.inotiv.com/



.







This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of recent events related to non-human primate matters on the Company’s business, operations, results, financial condition, cash flows, and assets, the Company’s ability to comply with covenants under its credit agreement, compliance with the Resolution and Plea Agreements with the DOJ and the expected impacts on the Company related to the compliance plan, compliance monitor, and the expected financial commitments, changes in the market and demand for the Company’s products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, governmental regulations, inspections and investigations, claims and litigation against or involving the Company, its business and/or its industry, the impact of site closures and consolidations, expansion and related efforts, and various other market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.













Company Contact













Investor Relations











Inotiv, Inc.









LifeSci Advisors









Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial Officer









Steve Halper









(765) 497-8381









(646) 876-6455











beth.taylor@inotiv.com













shalper@lifesciadvisors.com









