Inotiv, Inc. Faces Financial Turmoil: Going Concern Doubts and Debt Pressures

December 06, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) has disclosed a new risk, in the Natural and Human Disruptions category.

Inotiv, Inc. faces substantial doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, primarily due to negative operating cash flows and losses for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The company’s financial condition is further strained by its potential non-compliance with financial covenants under its Credit Agreement, which, if unremedied, could lead to the acceleration of its debt obligations. Such acceleration would severely impact Inotiv’s liquidity, as existing cash reserves and operational cash flows would be insufficient to meet obligations and planned expenditures. These uncertainties also pose risks to the company’s stock value, capital-raising ability, and overall business operations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NOTV stock based on 2 Buys.

