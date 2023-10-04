Inotiv (FRA:BS50) Price Target Increased by 14.16% to 15.98

The average one-year price target for Inotiv (FRA:BS50) has been revised to 15.98 / share. This is an increase of 14.16% from the prior estimate of 14.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.62 to a high of 37.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 519.51% from the latest reported closing price of 2.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inotiv. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 23.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BS50 is 0.04%, an increase of 24.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.24% to 8,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,660K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 935K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 824K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 89.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 806.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 721K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 651K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 26.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 45.25% over the last quarter.

