Inotiv (FRA:BS50) Price Target Decreased by 6.74% to 14.81

The average one-year price target for Inotiv (FRA:BS50) has been revised to 14.81 / share. This is an decrease of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 15.88 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.41 to a high of 30.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 203.47% from the latest reported closing price of 4.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inotiv. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BS50 is 0.11%, a decrease of 43.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.94% to 10,220K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,266K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 85.55% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 908K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 74.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 647K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 70.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 414K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 68.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 383K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 72.79% over the last quarter.

