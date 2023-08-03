Inotiv (FRA:BS50) Price Target Decreased by 13.33% to 14.03

The average one-year price target for Inotiv (FRA:BS50) has been revised to 14.03 / share. This is an decrease of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 16.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.69 to a high of 32.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.07% from the latest reported closing price of 6.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inotiv. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BS50 is 0.03%, a decrease of 72.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.64% to 9,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,503K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 773K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 46.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 58.67% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 754K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 721K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares, representing an increase of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 9.85% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 478K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 52.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BS50 by 66.15% over the last quarter.

