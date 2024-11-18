News & Insights

Inomin Mines Taps Hydrogen Expertise with New Advisor

November 18, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Inomin Mines Inc (TSE:MINE) has released an update.

Inomin Mines Inc. has appointed Morten Stahl as a Hydrogen Advisor to enhance their natural hydrogen exploration efforts. This strategic move aligns with Inomin’s goal to integrate traditional mining and natural hydrogen, offering investors a balanced approach to energy transition minerals. Stahl’s expertise in the natural hydrogen sector is expected to significantly benefit Inomin’s projects, including their Beaver-Lynx project.

