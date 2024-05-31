News & Insights

Inomin Mines Secures Initial Financing Boost

May 31, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Inomin Mines Inc (TSE:MINE) has released an update.

Inomin Mines Inc. has successfully completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising $80,000 through the issuance of 1.6 million units at $0.05 each. These funds are earmarked for general working capital and advancing the company’s property interests. Each unit consists of one common share and a half warrant, with each whole warrant allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.10 within a 24-month period.

