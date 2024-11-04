Inomin Mines Partners with Sumitomo for Beaver-Lynx Project

Inomin Mines Inc (TSE:MINE) has released an update.

Inomin Mines Inc. has signed a non-binding term sheet with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada for an earn-in and joint venture agreement on its Beaver-Lynx project in British Columbia. The agreement could allow Sumitomo to earn up to an 80% interest in the project by investing $8 million in exploration. This partnership aims to unlock the project’s potential as a major nickel source in a resource-rich area.

