Inomin Mines Extends Private Placement Window

May 22, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Inomin Mines Inc (TSE:MINE) has released an update.

Inomin Mines Inc. has announced a 30-day extension for its non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $500,000 by offering units at $0.05 each, which will also be made available to existing shareholders under specific exemptions. The proceeds are intended for general working capital and to advance exploration, including follow-up drilling at the Beaver-Lynx project which has shown potential for critical minerals. The offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will not be available in the United States unless under certain exemptions.

