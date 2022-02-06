Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) investors are sitting on a loss of 78% if they invested three years ago

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 78%. That would be a disturbing experience. And over the last year the share price fell 45%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 8.8% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Inogen became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 3.6% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:INGN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

We know that Inogen has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Inogen will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.9% in the last year, Inogen shareholders lost 45%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Inogen better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Inogen (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

