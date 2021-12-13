Inogen Names Mike Sergesketter Interim CFO With Immediate Effect - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical devices company Inogen, Inc. (INGN) announced Monday the appointment of Mike Sergesketter as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

He succeeds Alison Bauerlein who will be staying with the Company in a transitional finance role through the first quarter of 2022.

The company said it has retained an executive search firm to help with the search for a permanent replacement.

Sergesketter most recently served as CFO of Kimball Electronics, Inc. following its spin-off in 2014 and through June 2021.

