Inogen Names Mike Sergesketter As Interim CFO To Succeed Kristin Caltrider

(RTTNews) - Medical technology firm Inogen, Inc. (INGN) announced Thursday the appointment of Mike Sergesketter as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Kristin Caltrider, who has stepped down for personal reasons.

Caltrider's decision was not related to any disagreements with the Company or its management on any matters relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices. The Company has retained a leading executive search firm to help with the search for a permanent replacement.

Sergesketter brings over forty years of finance experience in the manufacturing services industry. He brings expertise working across business functions, including with the CEO and Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Compensation and Governance Committee.

Sergesketter last served as interim CFO of the company between December 2021 and March 2022, and previously served as CFO of Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Inogen is also reaffirming expectations for 2023 annual revenue of $315 million to $320 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $20 million to $25 million for the full year.

