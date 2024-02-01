Inogen (INGN) Surges 12.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Inogen (INGN) shares rallied 12.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.12. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Share price of this company is rising for the past week following the appointment of Michael Bourque as its new CFO.

This produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14%. Revenues are expected to be $78.09 million, down 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Inogen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Inogen belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS), closed the last trading session 1.8% lower at $3.25. Over the past month, SRTS has returned 32.9%.

For Sensus Healthcare, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. This represents a change of -29.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

