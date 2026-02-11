Inogen (INGN) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Inogen (INGN) shares soared 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $6.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in INGN shares can be attributed to the company’s encouraging preliminary revenue update, which pointed to modest but steady top-line growth alongside a meaningful improvement in profitability. Inogen reported estimated fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of about $82 million, up roughly 2% year over year, while full-year revenue is expected to reach approximately $349 million, reflecting 4% annual growth. More importantly for investors, management signaled that the company is on track to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2025, underscoring improving operating leverage, tighter cost controls and greater financial discipline.

This produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $82 million, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Inogen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on INGN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Inogen is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), finished the last trading session 0.8% lower at $1.2. LUCD has returned 1.7% over the past month.

For Lucid Diagnostics, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. This represents a change of +63.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Lucid Diagnostics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

