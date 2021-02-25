Inogen (INGN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Inogen, Inc. INGN reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss per share of 23 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 28 cents. Notably, the company had reported loss per share of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.



For the full-year 2020, the company reported loss per share of 27 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents. However, the company had reported earnings per share (EPS) of 94 cents in the year-ago period.

Revenue Details

Revenues of this company amounted to $73.9 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. However, the top line declined 6.3% on a year-over-year basis primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full-year 2020, the company reported $308.5 million, down 14.8% from 2019. The figure surpassed the consensus mark by 1.6%.

Segmental Details

Rental revenues grossed $9.4 million, up 71.7% from the year-ago period.



Sales revenues were $64.6 million, down 12%.

Revenues by Region & Category

Business-to-business revenues in the United States amounted to $24.2 million, up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Per management, unfulfilled orders in fourth-quarter 2019 and higher demand for portable oxygen concentrators (“POCs”) contributed to the upside.



Internationally, this segment reported revenues of $13.6 million, down 20.4% year over year and 23.8% at constant currency. Per management, the decline was mainly led by resurgence of COVID-19 cases during the fourth quarter, leading to additional lockdowns in many European countries, and lowering of operating capacity of certain European respiratory assessment centers.



Direct-to-consumer revenues fell 25.2% year over year to $26.8 million in the quarter. Sales declined due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer travel and mobility, lower consumer confidence, and around 6% decline in average inside sales representative headcount and higher focus of its time on new rental setups.

Margins

In the fourth quarter, gross profit was $34.1 million, up 0.4% year over year. Gross margin came in at 46%, up a 310 basis points (bps).



Total operating costs were $39.6 million, up 0.9%.



Loss from operations in the quarter was $5.5 million wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $5.3 million.

Cash Position

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $211.9 million, compared with $213.9 million at the end of the third quarter.

Guidance

Due to the uncertainty around the impact and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, the company has not issued full-year 2021 guidance.

Wrapping Up

Inogen ended the fourth quarter on a strong note. Increase in business-to-business revenues during the quarter is encouraging. Expansion in gross margin is a positive. Moreover, the company witnessed growth in revenues within its Rental segment in the fourth quarter.



However, the company reported decline in direct-to-consumer revenues in the quarter under review. Additionally, operating loss is a concern.

Zacks Rank

Inogen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have already announced their quarterly results are Hologic, Inc. HOLX, Abbott Laboratories ABT and AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Hologic reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.6%.



Abbott reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $1.45, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. Fourth-quarter worldwide sales of $10.7 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 7.9%.



AngioDynamics reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS of a penny against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of 2 cents. Revenues of $72.8 million beat the consensus mark by 8%.

