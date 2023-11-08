Inogen (INGN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 36 cents for third-quarter 2023, wider than the adjusted loss per share of 18 cents in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 57 cents per share.

GAAP loss per share for the quarter was $1.97, wider than the year-earlier loss of 42 cents per share.

Revenues in Detail

Inogen registered revenues of $83.9 million for the third quarter, down 20.3% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%.

On a constant-currency basis, total revenues for the reported quarter decreased 21.5%.

Per management, the year-over-year decrease in the top line primarily resulted from lower domestic business-to-business sales and lower direct-to-consumer revenues. However, this was partially offset by strong growth in rental and international business-to-business sales.

Segmental Details

Inogen derives revenues from two sources — rental and sales.

Rental revenues for the reported quarter grossed $15.9 million, up 8.7% from the year-ago period. Per management, an increase in the total number of rental patients on service resulted in the upside. This figure compares to our Rental revenues’ third-quarter projection of $13.1 million.

Sales revenues were $67.9 million, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. This figure compares to our Sales revenues’ third-quarter projection of $67.2 million.

Revenues by Region & Category

Domestic business-to-business sales for third-quarter 2023 amounted to $17.3 million, down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Our projection for the same was $34.7 million.

International business-to-business sales for the reported quarter amounted to $25.6 million, up 69.8% year over year on a reported basis and up 62% on a constant-currency basis. Our model estimate for the metric was $15.2 million.

Domestic direct-to-consumer sales decreased 24.1% year over year to $25.1 million for the quarter. Our estimate for the same was $17.3 million.

Margins

For the quarter under review, Inogen’s adjusted gross profit fell 18.6% from the year-ago period to $37.1 million. However, the adjusted gross margin expanded 96 basis points to 44.2%.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 22.7% from the year-ago quarter to $26.1 million. Research and development expenses decreased 2% year over year to $4.5 million, while general and administrative expenses increased 15.1% to $17 million. Adjusted operating expenses of $47.6 million decreased 10.4% year over year.

Adjusted operating loss totaled $10.5 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s adjusted operating loss of $7.5 million.

Financial Position

Inogen exited third-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $124.6 million compared with $167.7 million at the second-quarter end.

The company ended the quarter with no debt on its balance sheet.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2023 was $0.1 million compared with $22.1 million a year ago.

Guidance

Inogen has reiterated its revenue outlook for the full year.

The company continues to expect its total revenues between $315 million and $320 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently stands at $317.7 million.

Our Take

Inogen exited the third quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected revenues. The robust year-over-year uptick in rental revenues and international business-to-business sales was impressive. The expansion of the adjusted gross margin also bodes well.

In September, Inogen completed the acquisition of Physio-Assist SAS, which expanded its global respiratory care presence by addressing a sizeable, growing and underserved airway clearance market opportunity. On theearnings call management confirmed that it secured the reimbursement approval for Rove 6 in France in August. Inogen is currently focused on introducing Rove 6 to key customers in that market. These developments look promising for the stock.

Yet, wider-than-expected loss per share and dismal year-over-year top-line and bottom-line performances were worrying. A decline in domestic business-to-business and domestic direct-to-consumer sales was concerning as well. Inogen continued to incur operating losses for the third quarter, which did not bode well.

