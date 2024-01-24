Inogen Appoints Michael Bourque As CFO

(RTTNews) - Inogen, Inc. (INGN) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Michael Bourque as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 4, 2024.

He will succeed Interim Chief Financial Officer Mike Sergesketter, who will remain in an advisory role during the transition.

Kevin Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inogen said, "His [Bourque] experience building best-in-class finance teams at Chase, Keystone, and Analogic display what makes him uniquely qualified to help Inogen continue to deliver superior respiratory solutions to patients around the world."

Before joining Inogen, Bourque held the positions of Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer at Chase Corporation, which is now owned by KKR & Co. Inc. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Chase Corporation and held various financial roles at Keystone Dental and Analogic Corporation.

