INOD's DDS Momentum Surges: Is the Trend Set to Continue?

Innodata’s INOD Digital Data Solutions (DDS) segment continues to anchor its growth as enterprises increasingly seek partners that offer full lifecycle support for Generative AI. With trust and safety becoming critical for AI adoption, Innodata is positioning DDS not just as a data preparation engine but as a platform provider that enables safe, scalable GenAI deployments.



In the first quarter of 2025, DDS segment revenues surged 158% year over year to $50.8 million, supported by new client wins and expanded relationships with Big Tech. The company secured $8 million in new deals from four major technology customers, while previously smaller accounts are scaling into multi-million-dollar opportunities.



INOD recently launched its Generative AI Test & Evaluation Platform, a new suite designed to help enterprises assess the safety and reliability of large language models (LLMs). Built on NVIDIA’s NIM microservices, the platform supports hallucination detection, adversarial prompt testing and domain-specific risk benchmarking across text, image, audio and video inputs - helping organizations build more trustworthy AI.



The platform, which is currently in early access with MasterClass as the first charter customer, is expected to monetize in the second half of 2025.





With growing demand for evaluation and trust infrastructure around GenAI, Innodata expects the platform to deepen enterprise adoption and support recurring revenue momentum across its DDS segment.

INOD Faces Rising Competition

Innodata’s DDS business faces competition from emerging AI service providers like BigBear.ai BBAI and Grid Dynamics GDYN, both of which are expanding their GenAI capabilities across evaluation and enterprise deployment.



BigBear.ai offers decision intelligence and model validation tools designed to assess AI performance and risk in mission-critical environments such as defense and healthcare. While BigBear.ai provides advanced analytics for model reliability, it lacks Innodata’s specialized focus on multimodal hallucination detection and adversarial red-teaming tailored to large language models.



Grid Dynamics supports full-cycle GenAI adoption, helping Fortune 100 clients with custom LLM development, prompt engineering and deployment. With strong enterprise relationships, Grid Dynamics competes on the AI transformation front. However, unlike Innodata, it doesn’t offer a ready-to-deploy platform for model safety testing and benchmarking.

INOD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

INOD shares have jumped 17.2% year to date, while the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector returned 1.5% and the Zacks Computer - Services industry grew 2.2%.

INOD’s Performance



Innodata stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 5.49X compared with the Computer Services industry’s 1.81X. INOD has a Value Score of F.

INOD’s Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, implying a 50% decline from the previous quarter.

The consensus mark for Innodata’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure marks a decline of 22.47% from fiscal 2024’s earnings.



Innodata currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

