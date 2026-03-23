INOD's AI Training Demand Remains Robust: Can Growth Stay Elevated?

Innodata Inc. INOD continues to benefit from surging demand for AI training and data engineering services, positioning itself as a key enabler in the generative AI ecosystem. The company delivered strong 2025 results, with revenue growth driven by expanding engagements across model development, evaluation and optimization. Management emphasized that demand remains robust across the full AI lifecycle, reinforcing confidence in sustained momentum.

A notable shift is underway in how customers engage with Innodata. Instead of simply sourcing data, clients increasingly seek measurable improvements in model performance. This shift plays directly to Innodata’s strengths, as it designs, tests and scales targeted datasets that enhance outcomes. By moving up the value chain from data provider to performance partner, the company is strengthening its competitive positioning and deepening client relationships.

At the same time, Innodata is expanding beyond traditional large language model work into newer domains such as agentic AI and physical AI. These areas require complex, high-quality data to function reliably in real-world environments, creating a significant long-term opportunity. Growing traction with hyperscalers, enterprise clients and AI labs also points to improving customer diversification.

Looking ahead, management expects at least 35% revenue growth in 2026, with potential upside as new programs scale and additional wins convert. However, variability in project timing and customer budgets could create near-term fluctuations.

Overall, Innodata’s strong demand backdrop, expanding capabilities and deeper integration into AI workflows support a compelling growth outlook. While execution remains critical, the company appears well positioned to sustain elevated growth in the evolving AI landscape.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have lost 5.3% in the past year against the industry’s 42% growth. In the same time frame, stocks like CACI International Inc CACI and CGI Inc. GIB up 63.3% and down 27.2%, respectively.

INOD 1-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, much higher than the industry’s average of 24.33. On the other hand, CACI International and CGI’s P/E stand at 19.69 and 13.25, respectively.

P/E (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 36% and 9.8%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have decreased in the past 30 days.



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INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.