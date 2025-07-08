INOD Stock Expands GenAI Offerings: Can it Drive Enterprise Growth?

Innodata INOD is benefiting from the increasing demand for generative AI, fueling growth in its Digital Data Solutions (DDS) segment. DDS revenues reached $50.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for over 87% of total revenues. The growth was driven by client wins, deeper engagements with Big Tech and expanding use cases.



DDS delivers full-stack GenAI services, including training data creation, reinforcement learning and LLM evaluation. It supports industries such as enterprise tech, healthcare and cloud software, offering domain-specific capabilities across math, chemistry, Arabic and French. This vertical has emerged as a core driver of Innodata’s evolving AI service portfolio.



Momentum in INOD is being driven by the launch of the Generative AI Test & Evaluation Platform, which helps enterprises assess the safety and reliability of LLMs. Built on NVIDIA’s NIM microservices, it enables hallucination detection, adversarial prompt testing and risk benchmarking across formats. MasterClass has been the first charter customer. A broader launch is expected in the second half of 2025 through a global consulting partner.



Innodata is poised to benefit from the aggressive GenAI investments of the 'Magnificent 7,' with Microsoft committing $80 billion and Meta allocating $64-$72 billion for 2024. These tailwinds are expected to drive deeper enterprise engagements. INOD has secured $8 million in new deals from four Big Tech clients and signed a second statement of work with its largest customer, backed by a separate AI budget in the reported quarter. These developments position Innodata’s DDS for sustained momentum ahead.

Innodata Faces Competitive Pressure

Innodata’s DDS business is facing growing competition from TaskUs TASK and Palantir Technologies PLTR, both of which are advancing GenAI solutions.



TaskUs is scaling its offerings in model evaluation, data labeling and LLM safety testing, targeting industries like tech, healthcare and finance. Its focus on high-quality annotation and AI assurance tools makes TaskUs a strong competitor in INOD’s core markets.



Palantir is deepening traction with domain-specific LLM platforms and AI operating systems tailored for regulated sectors. Its enterprise deployments and decision-intelligence tools position Plantir to challenge INOD’s role as a GenAI enabler.

INOD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

INOD shares have jumped 29% year to date, while the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector appreciated 8% and the Zacks Computer - Services industry grew 5.3%.

INOD’s Performance



Innodata stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 5.98X compared with the industry’s 1.84X. INOD has a Value Score of F.

INOD’s Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Innodata’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure marks a decline of 22.47% from fiscal 2024’s earnings.

Innodata Inc. Price and Consensus

Innodata currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

