Is INOD Stock a Buy After Strong Growth and a Rich Valuation?

Innodata Inc. INOD gives investors a familiar high-growth dilemma. The AI services company is expanding revenues, improving profitability and building liquidity.



The question is valuation. INOD’s business momentum has strengthened, but its premium multiple leaves less room for disappointment if growth, margins or timing weakens.

INOD Growth Case Looks Hard to Ignore

Innodata’s bullish case starts with the most recent quarter. First-quarter 2026 revenues increased 54.4% year over year to $90.1 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76 million. Adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share rose 90.9% year over year and beat the consensus mark of 13 cents by 223.1%.



Management also raised its 2026 revenue growth forecast to approximately 40% or more from the prior view of approximately 35% or more. Revenues from Big Tech customers other than the largest account grew 453% year over year, while new Big Tech engagements are expected to generate about $51 million in 2026.

Innodata Inc Price and Consensus

Innodata Inc price-consensus-chart | Innodata Inc Quote

That broader customer activity supports the view that INOD is not relying only on one-off demand. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, another AI software name tied to enterprise and government demand, offers a comparison for how markets value companies positioned around operational AI adoption.

Why Innodata Margins Could Keep Improving

The profitability story matters because Innodata is trying to move beyond a purely labor-linked services model. Its work now spans pre-training and post-training data, model evaluation, alignment, safety testing, deployment support and AI-enabled platforms.



Reusable datasets are central to that shift. Innodata retains intellectual property in certain off-the-shelf datasets and can resell them to customers, helping revenues scale without the same pace of headcount growth.



First-quarter 2026 adjusted gross profit was $42.6 million, equal to an adjusted gross margin of 47%, up 400 basis points year over year. The margin exceeded the company’s longer-term target of 40% or better. TaskUs, Inc. TASK, which operates in trust and safety, content moderation and AI data services, is relevant because investor attention has widened beyond model builders to the service layers needed to make AI systems usable and safer.

INOD Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

The caution flag is valuation. INOD trades at 44.84X forward 12-month earnings, above 28.99X for its Zacks sub-industry, 21.01X for its sector and 21.23X for the S&P 500.



That premium is not sitting at an extreme historical peak. Over the past five years, INOD has traded between 28.37X and 91.66X forward earnings, with a median of 46.92X.



Still, a multiple near the median does not make the stock cheap. Investors are already paying for execution. If revenue growth slows, margins drift lower or major projects shift timing, valuation could become a source of pressure.

What Could Derail the Innodata Thesis

Customer concentration remains the clearest risk. In 2025, one Digital Data Solutions customer accounted for roughly 58% of revenues. In the first quarter of 2026, one customer still represented about 56% of revenues and another accounted for about 17%.



Project timing adds another layer of uncertainty. Contracts are often at-will or project-based, and program phases can start and stop. That structure can create uneven quarterly revenues even when longer-term AI demand remains favorable.



Margins are another variable. Competitive pricing pressure, a largely fixed cost base and added go-to-market and research and development investments could weigh on profitability if revenue cadence softens. Federal and embodied AI opportunities are promising, but task-order timing and long qualification cycles could delay meaningful revenue contribution.

How INOD Rating Signals Stack Up

The bottom line is that INOD’s business case has improved, but the stock’s valuation requires continued execution. The company’s AI exposure, customer expansion and margin progress support the growth argument, while concentration and project variability keep the risk profile elevated.



The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which points to a favorable near-term earnings setup. Its Style Scores are more mixed, with a Growth Score of A, Value Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



That split fits the debate. INOD may appeal more to investors prioritizing business acceleration than to those focused on traditional value discipline. The weaker Value and Momentum scores also argue for caution on entry points.

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Innodata Inc (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.