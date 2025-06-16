$INOD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INOD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $101,764,979 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INOD:
$INOD Insider Trading Activity
$INOD insiders have traded $INOD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NAUMAN SABEEH TOOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 306,984 shares for an estimated $17,520,701.
- ASHOK MISHRA (EVP and COO) sold 48,650 shares for an estimated $3,165,655
- STEWART R MASSEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $2,801,024.
- MARISSA B ESPINELI (Interim CFO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,700
- LOUISE C FORLENZA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,774 shares for an estimated $100,452.
$INOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $INOD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,065,935 shares (+470.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,267,066
- YONG RONG (HK) ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 795,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,547,680
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 507,540 shares (+177.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,220,686
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 315,481 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,325,767
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 290,536 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,430,242
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 181,874 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,529,276
- JUMP FINANCIAL, LLC removed 177,970 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,389,123
$INOD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INOD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
