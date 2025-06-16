$INOD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INOD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $101,764,979 of trading volume.

$INOD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INOD:

$INOD insiders have traded $INOD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NAUMAN SABEEH TOOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 306,984 shares for an estimated $17,520,701 .

. ASHOK MISHRA (EVP and COO) sold 48,650 shares for an estimated $3,165,655

STEWART R MASSEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $2,801,024 .

. MARISSA B ESPINELI (Interim CFO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,700

LOUISE C FORLENZA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,774 shares for an estimated $100,452.

$INOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $INOD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INOD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INOD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

